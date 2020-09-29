Sebi eases delisting for listed subsidiaries, grants exemption from RBB

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday made it easier for a listed holding company to delist its subsidiary by granting exemption from the reverse book building (RBB) process.



The regulator said as long as the holding company and the listed subsidiary are in the same line of business and the is overwhelming approved by shareholders, the listed subsidiary will be allowed to turn into a wholly-owned subsidiary of the listed parent. The process prescribed by is similar to the merger process, however, in this case, the listed entity will continue to exist as a subsidiary and won’t be subsumed into the parent.



This route could prove to be more beneficial in cases where there are constraints with a full merger with such licensing conditions or cultural differences or involvement of huge transfer costs or stamp duties.



“This amendment will ease the process for groups undertaking a restructuring involving listed companies,” said Moin Ladha, partner, Khaitan & Co.



While has done away with the RBB process—considered to be a costly affair—it has put in place several safeguards to protect minority investors’ interests.



“The concerns of the shareholders are well taken care of since they will acquire stake in listed holding company and hence, this exemption from following the complete process has merit,” said Vishal Yaduvanshi, partner, IndusLaw.



Separately, the board also tweaked norms to empower debenture trustees (DTs), who act as a vital link between debenture issuer and the investor.



Sebi has said DT will be allowed to convene a meeting of debenture holders for enforcement of security or for joining the inter-creditor agreement (ICA). Also, DTs will carry out monitoring of the asset cover and create a recovery expense fund which will come into use in an event of a default.



Experts said the changes will give more tooth to DTs, who were found having little power in some of the recent corporate defaults.



Sebi also has approved an amendment to the mutual fund regulations to introduce a code of conduct for fund managers, which will include the chief investment officers (CIOs) as well as the dealers of the fund house. The regulator has said chief executive officer (CEO) will be responsible to ensure that the code of conduct is followed by all such officers. The move will help prevent front-running and information leakage, said industry players.



Further, Sebi has directed listed companies to intimate their shareholders wherever an entity undertakes a forensic audit with reasons for the same. The regulator has also said the final forensic audit report along with management comments will have to be disclosed to the stock exchanges. In case the forensic audit initiated by regulatory or enforcement agencies then the above provision will not be applicable.



Experts said this move will increase transparency and help investors take informed decisions.



Sebi also tweaked the “informant mechanism” under the insider trading regulations. The regulator has provided a time period of up to 3 years for reporting violations under the insider trading laws through the informant mechanism.



Sebi board also eased the alternative investment funds (AIF) regulation by tweaking the definition of ‘relevant professional qualification’ by allowing it be fulfilled by either an individual or collectively any personnel of investment team.

