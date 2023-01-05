Sebi extends relaxation on dispatching hard copies of financial statements

-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday extended the relaxation to listed companies from dispatching of physical copies of financial statements till September 30, 2023.
“Sebi has been receiving representations from listed entities seeking extension of the relaxations provided,” said the capital markets regulator in a circular.
The earlier extension was till December 31, 2022.
Sebi’s extension comes after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has also provided similar relaxations to companies dispatching physical copies of financial statements, including board’s report, auditor’s report or other documents to shareholders through a circular on December 28, 2022.
However, companies will be required to send hard copy of full annual reports to those shareholders who request for the same.
Sebi also requires companies to disclose the web-link to the annual report so as to enable shareholders to have access to the full annual report.
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 20:47 IST
