JUST IN
Sebi permits govt to reclassify stake in IDBI Bank as public holding
Sebi issues debt broker license to Zerodha-backed GoldenPi Technologies
Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as managing director, CEO of BSE
Here's why Sensex crashed over 1,200 points in two days
Stock price of this SME company has zoomed 311% against its issue price
Apar Industries hits new high; zooms 98% in 6 months on positive outlook
IRB Infra dips 4% on profit-booking; board approves 1:10 stock split
Tyre stocks in demand; TVS, JK Tyre, Apollo, Balkrishna, MRF rally up to 7%
SC relief fails to cheer multiplex stocks; PVR, Inox trend may turn bearish
BF Investment hits 10% lower circuit as board defers delisting proposal
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Sebi permits govt to reclassify stake in IDBI Bank as public holding
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sebi extends relaxation on dispatching hard copies of financial statements

Sebi's extension comes after Ministry of Corporate Affairs has also provided similar relaxations to companies dispatching physical copies of financial statements

Topics
SEBI | Ministry of Corporate Affairs

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday extended the relaxation to listed companies from dispatching of physical copies of financial statements till September 30, 2023.

Sebi has been receiving representations from listed entities seeking extension of the relaxations provided,” said the capital markets regulator in a circular.

The earlier extension was till December 31, 2022.

Sebi’s extension comes after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has also provided similar relaxations to companies dispatching physical copies of financial statements, including board’s report, auditor’s report or other documents to shareholders through a circular on December 28, 2022.

However, companies will be required to send hard copy of full annual reports to those shareholders who request for the same.

Sebi also requires companies to disclose the web-link to the annual report so as to enable shareholders to have access to the full annual report.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 20:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.