Sebi extends usage of digital signature certification till Dec 31

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday allowed listed companies to use digital signature certifications till December 31 for submissions made to the stock exchanges under the disclosure norms.
Earlier, this was permitted till June 30.
The extension has been granted after Sebi received a representation from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) stating that due to the Covid -19 pandemic and precautionary measures for its curtailment, company secretaries continue to face operational challenges in carrying out certification and authentication of documents in physical form.
"Accordingly, authentication/certification of any filing/submission made to stock exchanges under the LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations may be done using digital signature certifications till December 31, 2020," Sebi said in a circular.
This will apply for filings or submissions made from July 1, 2020, it added.
