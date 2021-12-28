Sebi rationalises time period for filing settlement applications to 60 days

-
ALSO READ
James Bond needs a salary raise: His restaurant bills aren't keeping up
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
Daniel Craig's last time as Bond, 'No Time To Die' to release on Sep 30
Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year
-
The time period for filing settlement applications by entities will be 60 days from the date of receipt of the show-cause notice or a supplementary notice, whichever is earlier, according to Sebi.
The decision, taken at the board meeting of Sebi on Tuesday, is aimed at rationalising norms on settlement proceedings.
In this regard, changes will be made to the settlement proceedings regulations, which had come into force from January 1, 2019.
"Time period for filing a settlement application rationalised to 60 days from the date of receipt of the show-cause notice or a supplementary notice, whichever is later," the regulator said in a release.
Further, the time period for submission of revised settlement terms form, after the Internal Committee (IC), will be rationalised to 15 days. This will be from the date of the IC meeting.
The time period for remittance of the settlement amount and compliance with all the settlement terms will be rationalised. All payments under the settlement regulations will be accepted only through a dedicated payment gateway.
Separate guidelines dealing with the procedure to be adopted for arriving at suitable terms pursuant to the filing of a compounding application will be issued.
The amendments would also provide clarifications of certain provisions relating to the condition precedent for settlement, non-monetary terms, provisions relating to irregularity in the procedure, settlement scheme and legal costs, in the settlement process.
"In order to bring uniformity in the settlement regulations, certain substitutions or insertions or omissions or consequential amendments" will also be carried out, the release said.
Amendments have also been approved to regulations governing Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).
This will enable Sebi to "generate unique registration numbers of FPIs on receiving the basic details of the applicants seeking FPI registration from either of Sebi-registered depositories," the release said.
According to Sebi, changes will be made to regulations on listing obligations and disclosure requirements for issuance of securities in dematerialised form in case of investor requests for the issue of duplicate shares.
"This move will improve the ease, convenience and safety of transactions for investors," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU