Sebi fines Rana Kapoor Rs 1 cr for hiding a transaction from YES board

-
ALSO READ
The life and times of YES Bank's flamboyant and self-absorbed Rana Kapoor
YES Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor, others' assets worth Rs 2,200 crore
Special court denies anticipatory bail to YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor
Franklin Templeton gave Rs 518 cr loan to YES Capital
YES Bank loan fraud: CBI charges Rana Kapoor with criminal conspiracy
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of YES Bank, for not making disclosures about Morgan Credit's transaction.
By not disclosing about the transaction to YES Bank's board of directors, Kapoor has created an opaque layer between him and stakeholders, Sebi said in an order.
Morgan Credits, which was an unlisted promoter entity of YES Bank, raised Rs 950 crore from Reliance Mutual Fund, now Nippon India Mutual Fund, through unlisted Zero Coupon Non-Convertible Debentures (ZCNCDs)in April 2018.
Kapoor, who was also the promoter of YES Bank, entered into an agreement as a 'guarantor' with Morgan and Milestone Trusteeship Services with respect to the transaction through a trust deed.
Kapoor being a 'guarantor' of the agreement has provided "personal guarantee for the obligations of Morgan to the extent of Rs 410 crore and provided his shares in the company as a security for the outstanding amounts equal to Rs 820 crore, Sebi noted.
According to the regulator, Kapoor has hidden the material information of him being a 'guarantor' to the transaction from the board of directors of the bank and the same has directly impacted the lender in terms of the market capitalisation.
ALSO READ: Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor's Rs 127 cr London flat under PMLA
In addition, he failed to inform the board of directors of YES Bank about his material interests in the transaction.
"The transaction carried out by the noticee via Trust Deed dated November 14, 2018 by way of providing 'personal guarantee' for the obligations of the Morgan issued ZCNCDs was an event involving substantial material interest and was having direct bearing on the company," the regulator said.
By not disclosing the same to the board of directors of the company, the noticee (Rana Kapoor) has violated the provision of the LODR (Listing Obligations and Dislcosure Requirements) Regulation, Sebi noted.
Further, Kapoor has failed in maintaining expected operational transparency towards the company and stakeholder.
Accordingly, the regulator imposed a "consolidated monetary penalty of total Rs 1 crore on the noticee, Rana Kapoor, for the violations of... the LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations".
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU