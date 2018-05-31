Sebi slaps Rs 200,000 on Geojit Financial for violating stock brokers' norm

regulator Sebi today imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on for violating stock brokers' norm.

It was alleged that Geojit had delayed in filing statement transaction report (STR) with government's (FIU) of its clients. Besides, Geojit allegedly failed to exercise proper due-diligence while dealing with client.

The regulator carried out investigation of trades of and his wife Riyazunnisa Imtiyazhusain Saiyed, clients of Geojit for the period April 2007 to June 2011.

According to Sebi, the stock broker, on the one hand said that was within the highest available slab of net worth and transactions were consequently not suspicious, however, on the other hand it has submitted that the client was requested to update the based on alerts generated.

The regulator further said the move by the stock broker appears to be an afterthought.

"It can be observed that the noticee should have taken efforts for updation of on immediate basis and subsequent reporting to FIU," it said.

Accordingly, Sebi said "Geojit, being intermediary, has failed to comply with the code of conduct of the stock broker by not exercising high standards of integrity and due skill care and diligence in his conduct of business and thus violated ....stock broker regulations" and imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the broker.