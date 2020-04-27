Sebi slashes fees on trading, filing documents to boost market activity

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a sharp cut in fees it levies on market activity such as trading and filing of offer documents. The capital market regulator said the cut in fees was to boost market activity hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In its continuing efforts to help market participants to tide over challenges due to Covid-19, has decided to reduce broker turnover fees and filing fees on offer documents for public issue, rights issue and buyback of shares,” it said in a release.

The broker turnover fee has been slashed by 50 per cent of the existing fee structure. The reduced fee, however, will only be applicable from June to March 2021. The move will result in a reduction in trading costs for investors.

Similarly, to encourage companies to tap the capital market for fundraising activity, has also slashed filing fees on offer documents by 50 per cent of the existing fee structure. This, however, will be applicable only for the period between June and December. An issuer has to pay a small percentage of proposed to fundraise as fees to

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, barely any company has filed for an initial public offering (IPO). However, some listed companies have announced buybacks. While the cut in broker turnover fees will directly benefit traders, it remains to be seen if the reduction in fees for filing of the offer document will spur in corporate activity, which experts say hinges more on market conditions.

The two categories where Sebi has cut fees accounted for 16 per cent of its total fee pool of Rs 750 crore in 2018-19, down from 26 per cent a year ago. The regulator has not made public its annual report for the year 2019-20.

Earlier this month, Sebi had relaxed norms pertaining to IPOs, buybacks and rights. For buybacks, Sebi reduced the 12-month cooling-off period that companies have to observe between buybacks and equity fundraising to six months.

For IPOs, it extended the IPO approval expiration period by six months. Besides, it made some key relaxations to the rights issue framework by reducing the minimum subscription threshold existing 90 per cent to 75 per cent of the offer size.