JUST IN
US emerges as India's top destination for goods exports in April-Dec 2022
India Inc stares at higher debt cost with lower tax rate for FPIs set to go
SBI Q3 result: Net profit soars 69% YoY to Rs 14,205 crore, beats estimates
Divi's Lab sinks 13%, hits 29-mth low as Q3 profit falls more than expected
Rout wipes out more than half the value of Adani firms after Hindenburg rpt
Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3
Titan rallies 5% on hopes of healthy Q4 business outlook
TCS hits over 7-mth high; rises 4% in three days despite market volatility
TCS, Persistent: Breakout in IT index may trigger up to 9% rally in stocks
IndusInd Bank gains 5% as Hinduja looks to raise stake to 26% in lender
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Over 1,150 bidders participated in 1st week of e-auction of wheat by FCI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sebi tweaks framework on credit rating agencies, asks for detailed policy

Sebi tweaks operational circular on credit rating agencies, asking them to have a detailed policy by March-end

Topics
SEBI | Credit rating agencies | share market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi

Sebi on Friday tweaked its operational circular on credit rating agencies (CRAs), asking them to have a detailed policy by March-end in respect of non-submission of crucial information, including quarterly financial numbers, by the issuers.

Also, the detailed policy should contain methodology in respect of assessing the risk of non-availability of information from the issuers, including non-cooperative issuers and the steps to be taken under various scenarios in order to ascertain the status of non-cooperation by the issuer company.

Further, CRAs will have to follow a uniform practice of three consecutive months of non-submission of no-default statement (NDS) as a ground for considering migrating the ratings to INC (issuers not cooperating) and need to tag such ratings within 7 days of three consecutive months of non-submission of NDS.

The CRA in its judgement may migrate a rating to the INC category before the expiry of three consecutive months of non-receipt of NDS.

In its fresh circular for CRAs, the regulator said that these requirements would be applicable by March 31, 2023.

Prior to that, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) came out with an operational circular on CRAs in January, which was to come into effect from February 1.

In its fresh circular, Sebi said that the MD or CEO of a CRA and any person within CRA who has business responsibility would not be a member of rating committees of the agency.

At the time of withdrawal of any credit rating of securities that are listed on a stock exchange, the CRA would have to assign a rating to such security and issue a press release in a prescribed format, except in cases where there are no outstanding obligations under the security rated by the CRA or the company whose security is rated is wound up or merged or amalgamated with another firm.

Further, the press release should also mention the reason for withdrawal.

With regard to guidelines on the listed securities or instruments falling under the purview of other financial sector regulators, Sebi said that issuers of such instruments and any person connected therewith would abide by the rules as prescribed by such financial sector regulator.

Further, if such instruments are listed on a stock exchange, the rules specified by Sebi from time to time would continue to be applicable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 18:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.