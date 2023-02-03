JUST IN
Business Standard

India Inc stares at higher debt cost with lower tax rate for FPIs set to go

Industry to make representations to Finmin seeking grandfathering on existing investment

Topics
FPI | Budget 2023 | tax

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

FPI

Raising capital via debt could become expensive for India Inc once the concessional tax of 5 per cent enjoyed by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on their debt investments is raised to 20 per cent. Experts said that since the central government has not provided any extension on the concessional tax, FPIs may look to pass on the additional burden to portfolio companies.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 16:52 IST

`
