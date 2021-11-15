Second and final call payment opens for RIL's Rs 53,124 cr rights issue

The second and final call payment for Reliance Industries’ (RIL) Rs 53,124-crore opened on Monday. The holders of its partly-paid shares will have to pay Rs 628.5 by November 29. After the formalities related to the final call are complete, the partly-paid shares will get converted into fully-paid shares. RIL has collected Rs 628.5 in two equal tranches of Rs 314.25 in May 2020 and May 2021. The fully paid shares on Monday closed at Rs 2,579.

