JUST IN
LIC drives new business premiums of life insurers up 15% YoY in October
Britannia stock jumps 10%; NSE H1FY23 consolidated PAT jumps 53%
JK Lakshmi Cement soars 15% in 2 days on hopes of margin improvement ahead
Stock of this state-run shipbuilder has zoomed nearly 100% in last 6 weeks
Marico slips 7% after profit drops 3% YoY to Rs 307 crore in Q2FY23
Q2 Impact: SBI, BoB may see another 25% upside, UCO Bank 50%, hint charts
Strong Q2 results drive earnings, target price upgrades for SBI, BoB
Adani Enterprises storms into top-10 most-valued firms club; stock soars 3%
Britannia zooms 10% on robust Q2 revenue growth; enters Rs 1 trn m-cap club
SBI soars 5%, hits new high on strong Q2; brokerages retain 'Buy' on stock
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Companies let IPO approvals worth Rs 14,000 cr lapse as volatility bites
Business Standard

Select segments within PSU theme could outperform amid economic uptick

Public-sector banks, defence stocks could do well; PSUs exposed to commodities are at risk

Topics
PSUs | Stock Market | defence stocks

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

markets

PSU (public sector unit) thematic funds have given investors a category average return of 24.7 per cent year-to-date (YTD), compared to the Nifty 50 total return index’s (TRI) YTD 5.8 per cent. A large part of this performance has come over the past three months when the category rose 13.3 per cent on an average.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PSUs

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 19:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.