Sensex, Nifty log new fresh highs on IT sector earnings, macro data

The benchmark indices hit fresh highs on Thursday as earnings reports of IT majors and a bunch of positive macro data released this week kept the investor sentiment buoyant. The positive mood helped offset concerns about imminent interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve following stronger-than-expected consumer inflation data in the US.

Gaining for a sixth straight session, the rose 569 points to end the session at 61,306, a gain of 0.9 per cent. The Nifty, on the other hand, rose 177 points to end the session at 18,338, a gain of 0.9 per cent.

The strong numbers posted by Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree dissipated worries that arose from TCS's disappointing results. TCS's results had raised concerns about IT major's moderating deal wins and pressure on its margins.

Infosys has forecast its revenue to rise between 16.5 and 17.5 per cent in the financial year March 2022. Wipro's consolidated quarterly net profit rose 19 per cent.

"Strong performance beat reported by IT majors Infosys and Wipro offered comfort after subpar performance of TCS weighed on overall IT index. RBI policy meeting outcome last week was quite balanced, and it continued to sound dovish despite announcing measures of absorbing excess liquidity," said Binod Modi, head strategy, Reliance Securities.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dovish stance, reports of an emergency nod for the Covid 19 vaccine for children, and IMF projections that India will retain its fastest-growing economy fueled positive sentiments during the week. Both the benchmark indices ended the truncated week with more than 2 per cent gains.

Globally, stocks rose as earnings season reassured investors of the economic recovery despite inflation pressures.

The US consumer inflation numbers strengthened the case for an early start for the Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme. Investors are now keenly watching the US central bank to come up with a timeline for an interest rate hike. The minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which was published on Wednesday, said policymakers are ready to taper bond purchases by November.

After 18 months of easy money policy, many central banks have tightened the liquidity tap amidst concerns about high price rises. Those who have come with tighter monetary policy include South Korea, New Zealand and Singapore.

Going forward, analysts said that retail investors are likely to drive the further since there are no triggers for a sharp fall in the short term. Moreover, normal monsoons and confidence in disinvestment after Air India's sale have restored faith in the Indian economy's resilience post the second wave of COVID-19. However, stretched valuations continue to be a cause of concern.

"Domestic sentiment is getting supported by the government's measures to address some of the impending issues across various sectors. The focus on promoting domestic manufacturing and the renewed focus on infrastructure building. Also, the recent successful privatization of Air India has a dual benefit in the form of better valuations for the PSU pack. It would lead to better availability of resources for the government to deploy it more productively,' said Milind Muchhala, executive director, Julius Baer.

The market breadth was mixed, with 1,696 stocks declining and 1,658 advancing. Two-thirds of stocks rose.

Auto stocks fell after five days of rally, and the BSE Auto index fell 0.7 per cent. Realty stocks rose amidst low-interest rates and rising real estate prices. Though a near halt in economic activity post covid hit real estate developers, they could bring down their debts in the last 18 months.