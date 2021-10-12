Sensex, Nifty touch fresh records in volatile session; Titan gains over 5%

-
ALSO READ
This Jhunjhunwala stock falls amid margin dip in Q4; should you sell?
Titan in high growth phase, say analysts; upgrade earnings expectations
Titan net jumps 66% to to Rs 568 crore in March quarter on low base
Titan back in black in Q1FY22, posts consolidated net profit of Rs 18 cr
Titan Company gains 5%, hits new high ahead of June quarter results
-
Extending its gains to the fourth consecutive session, equity benchmark Sensex jumped around 149 points to mark yet another record close of 60,284 on Tuesday, tracking gains in primarily banking and consumer durables stocks.
After a volatile trading session, the 30-share Sensex ended 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 60,284.31. Similarly, the Nifty rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,991.95.
Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Nestle India, ITC, Axis Bank and Tata Steel.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, TCS and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.
Following selling in IT stocks as a result of a weak start to the earnings season and weakness in global markets, the domestic market traded in the negative zone, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
“However, with strong support from PSU banks on revamped hopes of privatisation and continued buying interest in consumer goods, metals and auto, indices managed to end on a positive note.
“While global markets traded with cuts in fears of rising inflation due to soaring commodity prices and energy crunch," he stated.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.26 per cent to $83.87 per barrel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU