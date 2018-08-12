Seven of 10 most valued firms add Rs 474.99 bn in m-cap; RIL tops the chart

Seven of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 474.9874 billion (Rs 47,498.74 crore) in last week, with topping the chart.

The gainers' list comprised (TCS), RIL, Bank, ITC, HDFC, and SBI, while (HUL), and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their m-cap for the week ended Friday.

The (m-cap) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped Rs 172.7009 billion (Rs 17,270.09 crore) to Rs 7.630 trillion (Rs 7,63,053.04 crore).

The m-cap of Bank zoomed Rs 125.9794 billion (Rs 12,597.94 crore) to Rs 5.732 trillion (Rs 5,73,232.26 crore) and that of TCS surged Rs 63.1715 billion (Rs 6,317.15 crore) to Rs 7.633 trillion (Rs 7,63,360.46 crore).

State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 52.2089 billion (Rs 5,220.89 crore) to its m-cap to reach Rs 2.717 trillion (Rs 2,71,709.07 crore) while saw a gain of Rs 46.0851 billion (Rs 4,608.51 crore) to Rs 3.025 trillion (Rs 3,02,545.31 crore).

The market cap of went up by Rs 13.0669 billion (Rs 1,306.69 crore) to Rs 3.724 trillion (Rs 3,72,459.79 crore) and that of rose by Rs 1.7747 billion (Rs 177.47 crore) to Rs 3.338 trillion (Rs 3,33,892.33 crore).

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation slumped Rs 42.7016 billion (Rs 4,270.16 crore) to Rs 2.453 trillion (Rs 2,45,305.58 crore) and that of HUL declined Rs 23.2698 billion (Rs 2,326.98 crore) to Rs 3.785 trillion (Rs 3,78,529.51 crore).

Maruti's m-cap dipped Rs 11.1769 billion (Rs 1,117.69 crore) to Rs 2.764 trillion (Rs 2,76,444.04 crore).

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one spot, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex recorded a rise of 313.07 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 37,869.23.