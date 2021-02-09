Shareholding of FPIs in listed companies at five-year high, shows data

-
Shareholding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in listed companies is at the highest level in five years. According to the data compiled by PRIME Database, FPIs held 22.74 per cent stake in NSE-listed firms at the end of December 2020, up 123 basis points over September 2020.
The increase comes on the back of Rs 1.42 trillion foreign capital flows into domestic stocks during the October-December 2020 period.
The value of FPI holding hit a record high of Rs 41.83 trillion, up 29 per cent compared to Rs 32.47 trillion at the end of September 2020.
