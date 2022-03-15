Shares of West Coast Paper rise over 3% on firm outlook, JK Paper up 34%

-
ALSO READ
CBI gets six more days custody of GAIL director Ranganathan held for graft
Heavy rains lash Odisha as remnants of cyclone Jawad near coast
Cyclonic storm likely to hit Odisha coast as depression intensifies: IMD
North coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coast brace for cyclonic storm
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Northeast states on Monday
-
Shares of West Coast Paper rose sharply on Tuesday riding on a positive outlook for the paper industry.
"Paper stocks have seen good accumulation this week as almost all players have raised prices and traditionally the fourth quarter is always the best quarter more so this time around in view of the opening up Theme gaining momentum," said S. Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.
Despite the absence of boards in its offerings, West Coast Paper has large capacities and is a formidable player with a positive outlook going forward, Ranganathan said.
At 2.23 p.m., the company's shares traded 3.6 per cent higher at Rs 284.60.
Another paper company JK Paper's shares rose 34 per cent since the start of 2022. However, at the time of writing this report, it was marginally down at Rs 276.
--IANS
ad/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU