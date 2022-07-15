Silver futures drops by Rs 346 to Rs 54,689 per kg as participants cut bets

-
ALSO READ
Ahluwalia Contracts surges 12% on order win worth Rs 150 crore
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Sebi revises threshold for adjustment in derivative contracts post dividend
Bias remains negative for MCX Gold, Silver futures; Key levels to watch out
-
Silver futures on Friday dropped by Rs 346 to Rs 54,689 per kilogram as participants cut their bets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery declined by Rs 346 or 0.63 per cent to Rs 54,689 per kg in a business turnover of 24,509 lots.
Globally, silver was trading 0.49 per cent lower at USD 18.14 per ounce in New York.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU