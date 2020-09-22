NSE, Singapore bourse to end arbitration case, finalise derivatives tie-up

-
ALSO READ
Nifty50 valuation hits all-time high as investors bid up share prices
Coronavirus outbreak: Cash-rich companies find favour in testing times
Change in the air: Nifty50 could see one of its biggest rejig, say analysts
Defensive stocks soar as investors choose safety over uncertainty
Experts bat for central govt buying stake in GIFT City to boost credibility
-
Singapore Exchange Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. are formally ending a years-long disagreement related to derivatives trading, with the two exchanges set to launch a cross-border trading link.
Both exchanges will withdraw arbitration proceedings that began after a dispute erupted in 2018 regarding the trading of Indian stock-based derivatives in Singapore, according to a statement from the Singapore exchange. The exchanges have received another round of regulatory approvals on implementing a connect that will allow market participants to trade NSE Nifty 50 Index futures and options contracts from India’s Gujarat International Finance Tec-City.
This is “definitely a positive outcome for SGX as it allows a bigger pool of clients” even though the Nifty products will cease to trade in Singapore once the platform is operational, said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte.
The dispute between Singapore and India’s exchanges came to the fore in February 2018, when NSE together with other Indian markets said they would end all licensing agreements with foreign bourses to discourage offshore trading. The two revived talks in July that year, which resulted in the proposal of a cross-border trading link for Nifty 50 index derivatives.
ALSO READ: Expert panel suggests making GIFT city a gateway for global investors
The exchanges received a set of approved regulatory dispensations from their statutory regulators for the connect last year. The related contracts are currently traded on the Singapore bourse. The launch date for the new NSE IFSC-SGX Connect has not been decided yet.
India, Singapore Exchanges Revive Talks as Regulators Intervene
“SGX will work with NSE and stakeholders to develop a connectivity infrastructure,” the exchange’s Chief Executive Officer Loh Boon Chye said in the statement.
“The connect will broaden the international and domestic participant base and further strengthen the capital market ecosystem in GIFT city resulting in more broad based development across asset classes and capital raising activity,” added Vikram Limaye, NSE’s chief executive officer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU