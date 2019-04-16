Stock calls by Anand Rathi: Buy Hindustan Copper, Bharat Forge, Divi's Labs

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET: 11,795

STOP LOSS: 11,619

closed in the positive territory for the third consecutive session on Monday. The index has provided a breakout from the downtrend line resistance and with that wave four seems to have got over and wave five up seems to have started.

HINDUSTAN COPPER: BUY

TARGET: Rs 54

STOP LOSS: Rs 48.50

The stock has formed a symmetrical triangular pattern which is a continuation pattern. The momentum indicator moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has come well into the buy mode; hence, the probability of an upside has increased. Along with symmetrical triangular pattern, the stock has also formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern.

BHARAT FORGE: BUY

TARGET: Rs 546

STOP LOSS: Rs 502

The stock has provided a breakout from the falling trend line with a clear buy crossover in its momentum indicator MACD. The move prior to this breakout was an impulsive move; hence, another impulse on the way up is expected.

DIVI'S LABS: BUY

TARGET: Rs 1,805

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,710

The stock has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern. It seems to have completed its wave iv with that and wave v up seems to have started.

