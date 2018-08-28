Stock calls for today by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Axis Bank, Voltas

-
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:
NIFTY - BUY
TARGET: 11,800
STOP LOSS: 11,620
The Index closed in the positive territory in the last trading session and it has again formed a life time high. The Index after having broken 11,600 on the upside has confirmed the extension on the upside; hence the minimum equality target on the upside comes to 11,800 whereas on the lower side 11,620 becomes a crucial support. Our short term target of 11,653 has got achieved.
AXIS BANK - BUY
TARGET: Rs 660
STOP LOSS: Rs 635
The stock has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator.
MINDTREE - BUY
TARGET: Rs 1,190
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,135
The stock has completed a wave 4 correction and wave 5 up seems to have started. The momentum indicator has again come into buy mode which has confirmed wave 5 up.
VOLTAS - BUY
TARGET: Rs 655
STOP LOSS: Rs 605
The stock has completed a sideways consolidation in a parallelogram pattern which is quite bullish pattern. The momentum indicators have also provided a buy crossover which is a positive sign. On the weekly charts the stock is trading in wave 5 up.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
