Stock calls for today by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Axis Bank, Voltas

outlook and top by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:

- BUY

TARGET: 11,800

STOP LOSS: 11,620

The Index closed in the positive territory in the last trading session and it has again formed a life time high. The Index after having broken 11,600 on the upside has confirmed the extension on the upside; hence the minimum equality on the upside comes to 11,800 whereas on the lower side 11,620 becomes a crucial support. Our short term of 11,653 has got achieved.

- BUY

TARGET: Rs 660

STOP LOSS: Rs 635

The stock has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator.

- BUY

TARGET: Rs 1,190

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,135

The stock has completed a wave 4 correction and wave 5 up seems to have started. The momentum indicator has again come into buy mode which has confirmed wave 5 up.

- BUY

TARGET: Rs 655

STOP LOSS: Rs 605

The stock has completed a sideways consolidation in a parallelogram pattern which is quite bullish pattern. The momentum indicators have also provided a buy crossover which is a positive sign. On the weekly charts the stock is trading in wave 5 up.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.