Stock exchanges remove Adani Enterprises from short-term ASM framework

The stock exchanges have revoked the so-called short-term additional surveillance measure (ST-ASM) applied to Adani Enterprises (AEL).
The move effective from March 8, will ease trading restrictions, such as higher margin requirements, while dealing in shares of AEL.
AEL and a few other Adani stocks were moved to ST-ASM due to selloff triggered by Hindenburg Research’s January 24 report.
First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 00:37 IST
