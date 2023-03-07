JUST IN
Sebi issues framework for cloud services adoption by stock exchanges
Business Standard

Stock exchanges remove Adani Enterprises from short-term ASM framework

The move effective from March 8, will ease trading restrictions, such as higher margin requirements, while dealing in shares of AEL

Topics
Adani Group | ASM list | stock exchange

Samie Modak 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The stock exchanges have revoked the so-called short-term additional surveillance measure (ST-ASM) applied to Adani Enterprises (AEL).

The move effective from March 8, will ease trading restrictions, such as higher margin requirements, while dealing in shares of AEL.

AEL and a few other Adani stocks were moved to ST-ASM due to selloff triggered by Hindenburg Research’s January 24 report.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 00:37 IST

`
