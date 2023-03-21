Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty nears 17,050 in pre-open

Improved global sentiments are likely to instill strength in domestic equities on Tuesday. As of 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty suggested a positive start at the bourses at 17,094, up 70-odd points.

Today, the will begin its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting (FOMC) to mull interest rate trajectory and policy outlook.

Overnight, the US saw a relief rally after the government brokered a rescue deal for crisis-hit Credit Suisse. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices climbed up to 1 per cent.

The strength spilled across in Asia-Pacific too, with the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, and Hang Seng indices rising up to 1 per cent.

In the commodity market, oil prices stabilised after diving to 15-month lows, amid recession fears. Brent Crude, and WTI Crude declined up to 0.6 per cent to $73 per barrel, and $67 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of Bharti Airtel will remain in focus after the telecom operator rolled out various family plans offering monthly data in the range of 105-320 GB.



Besides, shares of Carborundum Universal will also be tracked after the company signed an agreement with DRDO to manufacture ceramic radomes used in aerospace and missile systems.

