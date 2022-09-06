- Curtains drawing on rising global house prices as interest rates grow: Poll
- Stocks to Watch: DreamFolks, RIL, HAL, L&T, Adani, Tata Motors, REC, NTPC
- What next for Shapoorji Pallonji Group investors after Mistry's death?
- New milestone: Demat accounts surpass 100 million for the first time
- BSE, NSE take measures to standardise disclosures by listed entities
- Metal sector: Investors should brace for a difficult Q2; H2 could be better
- Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1%; metal, banking and capital goods stocks rise
- Paytm shares drop over 6% after ED raid; Blue Jet Healthcare files for IPO
- CARE Ratings places NDTV's bank facilities on 'credit watch', shares gallop
- Stock price of this automotive supplier firm has doubled in last 6 months
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely; DreamFolks may list at upto 30% premium
Stock market live: Brent crude prices rose by $3 in the previous session, and were nearly flat in early trades on Tuesday at around $95 per barrel.
Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | stock markets
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Sensex and Nifty indices are heading for a quiet open Tuesday amid a lack of global cues as US markets remained closed on Monday.
While major markets in Asia climbed higher this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait times and Shanghai Composite rising up to 0.5 per cent.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 12 points lower at 17,680.
Brent crude prices rose by $3 in the previous session, and were nearly flat in early trades on Tuesday at around $95 per barrel.
This comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners said they have decided to cut crude oil production by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from October onwards.
That apart, among stocks, Syngene International will be in focus. As per reports, Biocon will sell 5.1 per cent stake or 2.18 crore shares in the company. The block deal size is around Rs 1,250 crores.
That apart, among stocks, Syngene International will be in focus. As per reports, Biocon will sell 5.1 per cent stake or 2.18 crore shares in the company. The block deal size is around Rs 1,250 crores.
Primary market
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s three-day IPO was subscribed 83 per cent on Monday. Retail investors bought shares 1.53 times the portion set aside for them, while qualified institutional investors put in bids for 73 percent of shares reserved for them.
New listing
DreamFolks Services is set to make its debut today. The IPO was subscribed 56.68 times, and the issue price is fixed at Rs 326. As per IPO Watch, DreamFolks could list upto 30 per cent higher over the issue price.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More