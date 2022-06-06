- Stocks to Watch: M&M, Tata Coffee, Voda Idea, Coal India, Hindalco, REL
- Forecast for historic rupee low grows as oil prices widens deficit
- What should investors keep in mind as RBI MPC meets?
- What is a fat-finger alias freak trade?
- Selling pressure on metal and mining stocks likely to persist: Analysts
- India's market cap-to-GDP at 100% versus long-term average of 81%
- Street signs: More steam left in mkt, hospitality sector revival, and more
- Strong utility vehicle growth trajectory to drive M&M's FY23 performance
- FPIs outflow continues for 8th straight month; pull out nearly Rs 40,000-cr
- RBI policy, global trends to be key drivers for markets this week: Analysts
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely amid weak global cues; SGX Nifty down 40pts
Stock market updates: All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India, which will begin its three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later today
All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India, which will begin its three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later today. With inflation showing no sign of abatement, the central bank is likely to increase benchmark lending rate by at least 35 basis points (bps) this June.
Primary market
The primary markets will see the opening of a new issue - Silver Pearl Hospitality and Luxury Spaces. The three-day IPO will open today with an issue price of Rs 18 per share.
