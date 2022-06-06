JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely amid weak global cues; SGX Nifty down 40pts

Stock market updates: All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India, which will begin its three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | BSE | NSE

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Market LIVE: Flat start likely amid weak global cues; SGX Nifty down 70 pts
Stock market LIVE updates: The benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a negative note amid unsupportive global cues. As of 8:30 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 16,540, indicating a cut of 40-odd points. 

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India, which will begin its three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later today. With inflation showing no sign of abatement, the central bank is likely to increase benchmark lending rate by at least 35 basis points (bps) this June.

Primary market

The primary markets will see the opening of a new issue - Silver Pearl Hospitality and Luxury Spaces. The three-day IPO will open today with an issue price of Rs 18 per share.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh