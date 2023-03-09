Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty above 17,750 in pre-open

Domestic are likely to start flat on Thursday, amid mixed global cues as traders bet on rising rate concerns. As of 8:05 am, the suggested a flat start to trade at 17,789 levels.

Globally, the US equity were mixed overnight, as the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed his adherence to a higher size of rate hike in his second day of testimony to Congress.

While Dow Jones closed on a flat note, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices gained up to 0.4 per cent, after Powell suggested the next rate hike decision rests on data issued before the March meeting.

Following this statement, the US dollar index, which measures greenback against a basket of six currencies, retreated from three-month high and slipped to 105.61.

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, edged higher this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 indices climbing up to 1 per cent.



In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude slipped up to 0.2 per cent to $86 per barrel, and $76 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of Bharat Forge will be tracked after the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary – Kalyani Powertrain announced its e-bike manufacturing facility in Pune.