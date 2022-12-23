JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints tepid start amid weak global cues, down 80pts

Stock market live updates: At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,090 levels, down 87-odd points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | BSE NSE | Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: Nifty, Sensex, FII, DII, Crude oil, Inflation, Rupee
Subdued global mood due to renewed concerns of Covid-19 is likely to keep domestic equities under check for the fourth consecutive day. At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty quoted around 18,090 levels, down 87-odd points.

Globally, the US markets saw a sharp selloff overnight, with tech stocks driving the losses. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices declined up to 2 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in tandem this morning as Nikkei 225, Kospi, the S&P 200, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices dropped up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude rose over 1 per cent each to $82 per barrel and $78 per barrel, respectively.

Back home, shares of Lupin will be tracked after its US arm recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets used to treat high blood pressure.

Besides, shares of Mahindra Lifespace will be in focus after it acquired 9.24-acre land parcel in Mumbai from M&M for Rs 365 crore. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh