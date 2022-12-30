- Debt MF schemes doing well in stress tests: RBI financial stability report
- Indices see-saw on Covid fears, fag-end buying in telecom, banking stocks
- Sebi fines DSP group firms Rs 1 lakh for charging TER from AMC books
- Equity fundraising via QIPs, rights issues slump to lowest since 2016
- Brokerages pick banks, infra and telecom for 2023 play; IT, metals may drag
- NSE cautions investors to stay clear of products offering assured returns
- Defence procurement, pipeline offer strong growth for Bharat Dynamics
- Arvind SmartSpaces hits new high in a weak market, rises 105% in 6 months
- Stock of this sugar company has zoomed 100% in less than 3 months
- Ashoka Buildcon gains 4% on securing orders worth Rs 755 cr
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive start amid firm global cues, up 50pts
Stock market live updates: At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,334 levels, up over 50-odd points
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Market trends
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, technology and growth stocks lifted US markets overnight. NASDAQ Composite gained over 250 points to close above 2 per cent, whereas the S&P 500 and Dow Jones climbed up to 1 per cent each.
The exuberance spilled across markets in Asia-Pacific too this morning, as the S&P 200, Nikkei 225, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices rose up to 1 per cent.
In the commodities market, a mixed trend was seen as prices of Brent Crude declined over 1 per cent to $82 per barrel due to fears of uncertain demand. WTI Crude, however, advanced 0.5 per cent to $78 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Tata Consumer will be in focus after the company acquired 23.3 per cent additional shares of South-African-based Joekels Tea Packers.
Besides, shares of Eicher Motors will be tracked after the automotive major collaborated with Spain-based Stark Future SL in the space of electric motorcycles.
Back home, shares of Tata Consumer will be in focus after the company acquired 23.3 per cent additional shares of South-African-based Joekels Tea Packers.
Besides, shares of Eicher Motors will be tracked after the automotive major collaborated with Spain-based Stark Future SL in the space of electric motorcycles.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More