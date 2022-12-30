JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive start amid firm global cues, up 50pts

Stock market live updates: At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,334 levels, up over 50-odd points

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Domestic markets are likely to start Friday's trade on a positive note, amid firm global cues. At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,334 levels, up over 50-odd points.

Globally, technology and growth stocks lifted US markets overnight. NASDAQ Composite gained over 250 points to close above 2 per cent, whereas the S&P 500 and Dow Jones climbed up to 1 per cent each.

The exuberance spilled across markets in Asia-Pacific too this morning, as the S&P 200, Nikkei 225, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices rose up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, a mixed trend was seen as prices of Brent Crude declined over 1 per cent to $82 per barrel due to fears of uncertain demand. WTI Crude, however, advanced 0.5 per cent to $78 per barrel.

Back home, shares of Tata Consumer will be in focus after the company acquired 23.3 per cent additional shares of South-African-based Joekels Tea Packers.

Besides, shares of Eicher Motors will be tracked after the automotive major collaborated with Spain-based Stark Future SL in the space of electric motorcycles.

