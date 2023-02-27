JUST IN

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat amid subdued global cues; Asian shares fall
Stocks to watch: SpiceJet, IOC, Granules India, Phoenix Mills, ABB India
Roll of dice for agrochem companies with El Nino dampener on monsoon
Global equities outpace bonds in ultra-long marathon, shows data
Another market fall with no ripcord to pull? Here's what the data say
Street Signs: Nifty above 200-DMA, new-age start-up stocks, and more
Sell-off spree continues in FPIs; withdraw Rs 2,300-cr from equities in Feb
Nine of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.87 trn in mcap; HDFC Bank, RIL hit hard
Sebi to control unsolicited fin market advise from social media influencers
Sebi pitches change in rules for REITs, InvITs; sponsors to own some units
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 100pts, Nifty50 below 17,450 in pre-open trade

Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,528 levels, indicating a flat start at bourses

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Market trends

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
BSE

Introduction

Subdued global mood are likely to keep domestic markets tepid in Monday's trading session. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,528 levels, indicating a flat start at bourses.
READ MORE

Key Events