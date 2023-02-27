Refresh / Auto Refresh
MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 100pts, Nifty50 below 17,450 in pre-open trade
Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,528 levels, indicating a flat start at bourses
Introduction
Subdued global mood are likely to keep domestic markets tepid in Monday's trading session. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,528 levels, indicating a flat start at bourses.
Globally, the US markets closed lower on Friday to record the worst week of 2023. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite declined up to 1.7 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, lost in tandem this morning, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, the S&P 200, and Topix indices lowering up to 1 per cent.READ LESS
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude fell up 0.2 per cent to $82 per barrel, and $76 per barrel, respectively.
Back home, shares of SpiceJet will be in focus after the airline operator reported five-fold surge in net profit YoY to Rs 110 crore in third quarter of FY23 (Q3FY23).
