MARKET LIVE: Sensex slips 100pts, Nifty50 below 18,400; Paytm declines 9%

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, lowered in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices declined up to 0.1 per cent

MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Indian markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Opening Bell

Domestic equity markets opened lower in Thursday's trade amid weak global cues.

Key indices Nifty50 slipped over 40 points to trade below 18,400 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex shed over 100 points to trade at 61,858 levels.

Broader markets, too, lowered in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices declined up to 0.1 per cent.

Barring Nifty Pharma index, all sectors nosedived in negative territory. Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, and Nifty IT indices slipped the most - up to 0.5 per cent in trade.

Among individual stocks, shares of Paytm declined over 9 per cent after Softbank offloaded around 29 million shares via block deals.

