JUST IN
NDTV gains 5% as founders plan to sell 27.26% stake to Adani group
Thanks to Adani, India to rank among 2022's best-performing stock markets
MARKET LIVE: Sensex reverses early loss, reclaims 60K; Nifty50 above 17,900
Stocks to Watch: Suven Pharma, Telecom, Restaurant, Travel, DLF, Tata Power
Street signs: Trading hour extension, markets down the chimney, and more
Stocks of realty, consumer services firms are FPIs' stocking stuffers
Adani Wilmar emerges as best performing IPO of year 2022 post listing
Sensex navigates geopolitical gyrations to outshine global peers
India-focused funds sitting on highest-ever unallocated corpus of $12.9 bn
Sebi may prescribe higher net-worth needs for qualified stockbrokers
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Trend to remain positive for Gold above Rs 54,040; Silver 66,940
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NDTV gains 5% as founders plan to sell 27.26% stake to Adani group

On Friday, founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said that they would sell 27.26 per cent out of their 32.26 per cent shareholding in the news broadcaster to the Adani Group

Topics
Buzzing stocks | NDTV | Adani Group

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

NDTV, in a statement, said Radhika and Prannoy Roy (pictured) believed the Sebi order was based on an incorrect assessment of the situation and a

Shares of New Delhi Television (NDTV) were up 5 per cent to Rs 357.60 in Monday’s intra-day trade, after the company’s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy decided to sell 27.26 per cent out of their 32.26 per cent shareholding in the news broadcaster to the Adani Group. READ HERE

At 09:50 AM; NDTV traded 3 per cent higher at Rs 352.10, as against 0.84 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past six months, the stock appreciated 105 per cent, after Adani group proposed to acquire majority stake. Earlier, it had hit a record high of Rs 567.85 on September 6, 2022.

"The stake sale by founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy would effectively raise shareholding of the Gautam-Adani-led group to nearly 65 per cent, after the latter became the single largest shareholder in the media company, with a 37.45 per cent stake earlier this month. The Roys would retain a 5 per cent minority stake in the company," they said. READ RELEASE HERE

The Adani group had first bought out RRPR Holding, which had a 29.18 per cent stake in the news broadcaster, following which it acquired an additional 8.27 per cent stake through the open offer route earlier this month.

NDTV is a leading media house, which has pioneered delivery of credible news for over three decades. The company operates three national news channels – NDTV 24x7, NDTV India, and NDTV Profit. It also has strong online presence and remains one of the most followed news handles on social media with more than 35 million followers across various platforms.

In FY22, NDTV recorded a revenue of Rs 421 crore with an EBITDA of Rs 123 crore and net profit of Rs 85 crore in FY22 with negligible debt.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 10:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.