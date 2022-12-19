- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 flat in pre-open deals
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 flat; Power Grid, Nestle gain over 1%
Stock market live updates: Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.2 per cent
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Opening Bell
Domestic markets opened flat on Monday amid mixed global cues and tepid foreign flows.
Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 10 points to trade flat above 18,250 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 61,346 levels.
Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.2 per cent.
Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media started trade on a positive note. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma indices, however, declined up to 1 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Ashoka Buildcon gained over 2 per cent after subsidiaries sold stake in Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road to NIIF.
Besides, shares of Spandana Sphoorty gained over 1 per cent as the board plans to mull fund raise on Wednesday, December 21.
