MARKET LIVE: Sensex slips 150 points, Nifty below 15,800 in pre-open
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:54 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,740 levels, indicating a cut of over 50 points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US markets closed mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized on the central banks' hawkish stance to tame high inflation. While Dow Jones advanced 0.2 per cent, both NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 dropped in the negative zone - falling to 0.03 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively.
That said, Asia-Pacific markets, too, traded in wobbly territory on Thursday morning. Nikkei 225 dropped 0.7 per cent and Kospi declined 0.9 per cent. However, the mainland Chinese markets inched up in trade after factory activity grew in June.
Meanwhile, prices of oil snapped three-day run on recession fears. Brent Crude slipped 0.3 per cent to $115 per barrel and WTI Crude hovered around $110 a barrel.
Back home, HDFC will be in focus after the lender raised Rs 4,000 crore through a paper with 21 months maturity. That apart, Biocon will acquire 26 per cent stake in AMPYR Renewable Energy Resources Eleven for Rs 7.5 crore.
