MARKET LIVE: Bulls drive Sensex 1,050pts higher; Nifty50 above 17,300
Stock market live updates: The strength spilled across broader markets as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 advanced over 1 per cent each
Bulls took control of Dalal Street as markets opened higher on Friday amid strong global cues and easing crude oil prices.
Key indices Nifty50 surged over 300 points to trade above 17,300 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 1,000 points to trade at 58,267 levels.
The strength spilled across broader markets as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 advanced over 1 per cent each.
All sectors swimmed into positive territory with Nifty Bank and Nifty IT indices leading the front.
Among individual stocks, shares of Infosys rose over 3 per cent after the IT major reported better-than-expected net profit of Rs 6,021 crore, up 11 per cent YoY in Q2FY23.
Besides, shares of Mindtree gained over 2 per cent after the company reported 27 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 509 crore in Q2FY23, which was above street estimates.
