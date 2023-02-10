Refresh / Auto Refresh
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals tepid start; Adani stocks remain in MSCI
Stock market live updates: As of 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,840 levels, down over 50-odd points
Introduction
The domestic markets are likely to remain subdued in Friday's trading session, amid feeble global sentiments. As of 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,840 levels, down over 50-odd points.
Globally, the US equity markets edged lower overnight after a poor auction of 30-year bonds triggered a rise in treasury yields. Key indices like Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite, slipped up to 1 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, were mixed this morning ahead of Chinese inflation data. Barring the Nikkei 225 index, other indices like Kospi, Kosdaq, and the S&P 200 fell up to 0.7 per cent.
In the commodities basket, prices of both Brent Crude, and WTI Crude slipped up to 0.3 per cent to $84 per barrel, and $77 per barrel, respectively.READ LESS
Earnings today: M&M, Info Edge, Abbott India, Oil India, Delhivery, PB Fintech, Fortis Healthcare, NALCO, among others will report Q3FY23 results.
