Stocks of Adani Group remain in MSCI indices after quarterly review
Trent's outperformance likely to continue on strong topline momentum
Sebi to MF trustees: Do not rely on assurances, evaluate independently
CDSL demat tally tops 80 million, overall count crosses 111 million
Trade leaders demand to constitute digital payment regulation board
Page Industries slips 4%, hits 52-week low on disappointing Q3 results
Equity funds log inflow of Rs 12,500 cr in Jan, small-caps top share
M&M's Q3 revenues may rise up to 42% YoY, fall in RM prices to aid margins
Hatchery stocks in focus: SKM Egg, Venky's, Simran Farms rally up to 10%
Reserve Bank widening bond lending may shield bears from short squeezes
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals tepid start; Adani stocks remain in MSCI

Stock market live updates: As of 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,840 levels, down over 50-odd points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty50 | Market trends

The domestic markets are likely to remain subdued in Friday's trading session, amid feeble global sentiments. As of 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,840 levels, down over 50-odd points.
