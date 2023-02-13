Refresh / Auto Refresh
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints weak start; January inflation report eyed
Stock market live updates: As of 8:20 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,847 levels, down 30-odd points
Topics MARKET LIVE | stock market trading | Markets Sensex Nifty
Introduction
Domestic markets are likely to start Monday's trade on a tepid note, ahead of crucial inflation data, amidst sombre global sentiments.
As of 8:20 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,847 levels, down 30-odd points.
Globally, the US equity futures were subdued this morning as Dow Jones Futures, NASDAQ Futures, and the S&P 500 Futures dropped up to 0.6 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in tandem as investors eye macro economic data releases this week. Key indices like Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, and the S&P 200 indices declined up to 0.6 per cent.READ LESS
Back home, the October-December quarter results (Q3FY23) will continue to hog limelight. Companies like SAIL, Nykaa, Power Finance Corporation, Gujarat Gas, Castrol India, among others will report Q3FY23 results today.
