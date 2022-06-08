- Stocks to Watch: SBI, HDFC Bk, RITES, Reliance, PNB, Mining, South India Bk
- How much more can LIC shares fall?
- EPFO equity push: Stock returns more than 2x those of bonds, shows data
- Markets jittery ahead of RBI's policy decision; Sensex falls 568 points
- Ahead of policy decision, RBI steps in to save rupee from hitting a new low
- Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Rose Valley Hotels
- PolicyBazaar owner PB Fintech's shares slumps 11.5% as CEO divests holdings
- LIC's mega Rs 21,000-cr IPO does little to lift demat tally in May
- Investors poorer by Rs 2 trn as markets plummet ahead of RBI policy outcome
- Tech used by casinos in Las Vegas may help Sebi tackle insider trading
MARKET LIVE: Positive opening on cards; SGX Nifty up 92pts ahead RBI policy
Stock market live updates: As of 8:00 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,508 levels, indicating a gap-up of 92-odd points on the Nifty50.
All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy action after it concludes their 3-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meet. Experts anticipate the central bank to raise interest rates by at least 40 basis points to tame inflationary pressures. Besides that, investors' will eye RBI's growth trajectory and inflation forecast for FY23-24.
Meanwhile, rate-sensitive sectors will be under investors' radar after the RBI's policy action. Banking stocks are likely to see action in trade towards their lending and deposit rates.
Globally, the Chinese trade data and Europe’s first quarter GDP data will be keenly watched out. The European GDP data will play a pivotal role to determine the market sentiment ahead of European Central Bank's (ECB) rate action due Thursday.
That apart, oil prices remained on the boil as Brent Crude hovered above $120 per barrel, whereas, WTI Crude climbed to $119 a barrel.
