- Stocks to Watch: TCS, SBI, Tata Motors, LIC, Paytm, IDBI Bank, ONGC, PVR
- Citibank upgrade lifts metal stocks; Nalco and SAIL shares gain
- Sebi clarifies on mode of payment for settlement of trades on RFQ platform
- Sebi to extend trading hours in case of outage at stock exchanges
- Municipal bond fund-raising trebles in 5 years; over Rs 6,000 cr mopped up
- Investor wealth surges by Rs 3.2 trn as indices snap 3-day losing streak
- Silver ETFs gain modest traction in first year with AUM of Rs 1,500 crore
- SBI's Rs 10,000-crore infrastructure bond sale likely this week
- Textile stocks in focus; Nitin Spinners, Filatex, Lambodhara zoom up to 16%
- Godfrey Phillips India hits record high; stock zooms 100% in 6 months
MARKET LIVE: Global cues to guide indices; TCS, Tata Motors in focus
Stock market LIVE updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a strong Q3 performance. The net profit rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 10,846 crore
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | TCS
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, Wall Street ended sharply off highs overnight. The Dow Jones fell 0.34 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.63 per cent.
Investors are waiting for US Fed chairman Jerome Powell's speech at a central banking conference in Sweden, later tonight, just two days prior to the release of inflation report.
Nearer home, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.08 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.19 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was flat this morning.
Stocks to watch today
Stocks to watch today
TCS: The IT major reported a strong Q3 performance. The net profit rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 10,846 crore, while revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.1 per cent YoY in reported terms and 13.5 per cent YoY in constant currency terms.
IDBI Bank: According to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the government will soon notify the exemption period for meeting the public-shareholding norm for the prospective owner of IDBI Bank. READ MORE
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More