- Sebi to auction properties of 4 firms on Jan 10 to recover investors' money
- Realty, auto stocks losers as indices give mixed response to rate hike
- Despite smaller rate hike, bond market sees no let-up in RBI tightening
- Time still not ripe for investors to bet on long-duration debt funds
- RBI restores pre-pandemic trading hours for some money market segments
- November report card: Banking, finance stocks dominate FPI flows
- BAF fund managers divided on equity markets over risk-reward landscape
- FMCG index hits record high in range-bound market; Dabur, HUL up 2%
- Craftsman Automation up 4% as Marina III Singapore sells entire 5.5% stake
- RBI Policy: Time to be selective in rate sensitives; keep DLF, SBI on radar
MARKET LIVE: Flat open likely for Sensex, Nifty; assembly poll results eyed
Stock market updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were nearly unchanged at 18,660 levels; Street to track Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election results
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | stock markets
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to open flat on Thursday, tracking sombre global mood.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were nearly unchanged at 18,660 levels.
On Wednesday, markets booked profits following the RBI's 35 bps rate hike and cautious commentary on sticky core inflation.
On Wednesday, markets booked profits following the RBI's 35 bps rate hike and cautious commentary on sticky core inflation.
The Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results will be the key triggers for the equity markets today.
Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the BJP in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, while it remains a closely contested fight between the Congress and BJP in Himachal Pradesh.
That said, among stocks, Triveni Engineering will be in focus on reports that the promoter may sell its 7 per cent stake in the company via a block deal today.
Global cues
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 closed lower for a 5th day, down 0.2 per cent. The Dow Jones ended flat and the Nasdaq shed 0.51 per cent.
Asian equities were also tepid this morning with Nikkei, and Kospi sliding 1 per cent each, while Hang Seng and Strait times rose up to 1 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More