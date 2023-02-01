JUST IN

MARKET LIVE: All eyes on Union Budget 2023; global mkts await Fed outcome
Adani group stock rout takes India out of top-five on market capitalisation
Sebi penalises PVR Murthy in GDR manipulation of Birla Cotsyn, Zenith Birla
Hindenburg report: Sebi discusses Adani firms with ratings agencies
Mixed day for Adani group stocks, market capitalisation unchanged
Sebi penalises 15 entities for manipulating BFL Asset Finvest stock prices
Winter chill grips domestic indices unlike Asian peers; Nifty50 falls most
Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO sails through Hindenburg storm
Laurus Labs slips 5%, hits over 2-year low post December quarter results
Auto shares in focus ahead of January sales; M&M up 2%, nears record high
MARKET LIVE: How will Union Budget 2023 affect your investment portfolio?

India Budget 2023: This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Budget 2023 | Union Budget

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
stock markets

Introduction

Stock market LIVE updates: The Union Budget presentation for financial year 2023-24, will be the single biggest trigger for stock market investors on Wednesday, February 1. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament today, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term.
