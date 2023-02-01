MARKET LIVE: How will Union Budget 2023 affect your investment portfolio?

Stock updates: The presentation for financial year 2023-24, will be the single biggest trigger for stock market investors on Wednesday, February 1. Union Finance Minister will present the Budget in Parliament today, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term.

This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, as well as some economic data in the region.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.71 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.8 per cent.



Overnight, Wall Street ended higher with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite rallying between 1 per cent and 1.7 per cent.