JUST IN
Stock of this beaten down fintech company has zoomed 20% on heavy volumes
Adani Enterprises falls 3% as board to mull fund-raise on November 25
Technical glitch on NDS-OM holds up trade in govt bonds for over one hour
HUDCO hits 52-week high on stable outlook; stock up 40% so far in November
Is the bottom near for Nykaa shares? Here's what charts say
Fertilizer shares in focus: RCF, GNFC, GSFC, NFL, Chambal surge up to 12%
Is the Indian stock market losing steam?
Nykaa dips 3% a day after CFO Arvind Agarwal quits; stock nears record low
Inox Green Energy makes dismal debut; lists at 8% discount over issue price
NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Adani Enterprises falls 3% as board to mull fund-raise on November 25
Business Standard

Stock of this beaten down fintech company zoomed 20% today on heavy volumes

Shares of Fino Payments Bank were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 230.70 in Wednesday's intra-day trade

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Fino Payments Bank | Fintech sector

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Fino Payments Bank
Fino Payments Bank

Shares of Fino Payments Bank were locked in the 20-per cent upper circuit at Rs 230.70 per share in Wednesday's trade amid heavy volumes. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold as around 4.73 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Fino Payments Bank made a stock market debut on November 12, 2021. Despite of Wednesday's sharp rally, the stock traded 60 per cent below its issue price of Rs 577 per share. Earlier, it hit all-time low of Rs 182.55 on November 17, 2022.

Fino Payments Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FINO PayTech, which is engaged in providing business and banking technology platform based solutions and services related to financial inclusion.

Fino Payments Bank is backed by marquee investors like Bharat Petroleum, ICICI group, Blackstone, IFC, Intel and LIC among others. Frugal innovation is the key which has given the fintech a leadership position at the middle of the pyramid, which primarily constitutes emerging India customers.

The Mumbai-based bank operates on asset light business model that principally relies on fee and commission based income generated from merchant network and strategic commercial relationships. The bank’s platform facilitated more than 67 crore transactions with a gross transaction value of over Rs 1.87 trillion crore in the financial year 2021-22.

In the July-September quarter of the current fiscal 2022-23 (Q2FY23), the bank facilitated transactions worth Rs 60,552 crore of which more than Rs 50,000 crore was processed by its phygital network alone.

In Q2FY23, the bank’s revenue rose 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 303 crore. EBITDA and PAT, too, grew 71 per cent and 75 per cent YoY to Rs 30.5 crore and Rs 13.8 crore, respectively. EBITDA margins, meanwhile, widened to 10.1 per cent from 7.4 per cent.

The management said that the strong performance during the first half of FY23, even in the midst of macroeconomic challenges, makes the company confident of a strong H2FY23.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 14:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.