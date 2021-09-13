Stock of this industrial machinery company has zoomed 51% in three days

-
ALSO READ
Dynamatic Tech zooms 31% in 2 days after HNIs buy stake in company
Dynamatic Technologies zooms 20% as 4% equity changes hands via block deal
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
Stocks to watch: Asian Paints, UPL, Adani Enterprises, Airtel, M&M, Infosys
-
Shares of Dynamatic Technologies hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,447.85 after they rallied 20 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Monday, in an otherwise subdued market. The stock of the industrial machinery company was quoting higher for the third straight trading day, zooming 51 per cent during the period. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 58,213 points at 12:46 pm.
In the past five weeks, the market price of the company has more-than-doubled or has surged 108 per cent from the level of Rs 1,660 on August 9, 2021, after high networth individuals (HNIs) and renowned fund managers Madhusudan Kela and Sunil Singhania bought a stake in Dynamatic Technologies via open market.
On August 10, Madhusudan Kela bought 44,700 shares of Dynamatic Technologies at price of Rs 1,618.9 per share through a bulk deal on the BSE, while Sunil Singhania’s investment firm Abakkus Asset Manager bought 125,000 shares of the company at Rs 1,617 apiece through a bulk deal, exchange data shows.
Meanwhile, Udayant Malhoutra and Wavell Investments Private, the promoters of Dynamatic Technologies have collectively sold 250,000 equity shares, representing 3.94 per cent of the stake in the company, via open market, according to disclosures made by the company.
Dynamatic Technologies manufactures precision engineering products that find application in tractors, earth moving and material handling equipment, automobiles, and aerospace & defence. Apart from automotive, hydraulics and aerospace & defence divisions, the company also has foundries located in Chennai and Germany.
The company’s strong market position on account of its established relationships with renowned customers across industries and strong technological capabilities across geographies (India, the UK and Germany) supports its business prospects.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU