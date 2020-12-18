Stock recommendations by Anand Rathi: Buy HDFC Bank, Lupin, Sonata Software

-
ALSO READ
Short-term trend in HDFC Bank remains bearish, says Sameet Chavan
Stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh: Buy HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi
Bank stocks in focus; Nifty Bank up 2%; Axis Bank, HDFC Bank rally up to 4%
HDFC Bank rises 6% in 4 days, hits 8-month high on strong Q2 results
HDFC Bank shares gain 3% on strong loan growth in June quarter
-
BUY HDFC BANK | TARGET: Rs 1,500 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,405
The stock has provided a breakout from a falling channel and has negated the formation of a lower top and lower bottom formation on the daily chart. It also surpassed the centerline of the 'Bollinger Band' which is called the exponential moving average, and now is on the verge of a breakout from the upper end of the band which is placed at 1,445 levels. The momentum indicator RSI has also reversed from its oversold territory and is showing signs of reversal which hints of further positive momentum in the counter. The stock also witnessed built up of a long position on the derivative front. Based on the above rationale we can expect a fresh momentum in the counter.
BUY LUPIN | TARGET: Rs 1,020 | STOP LOSS: Rs 940
The stock is forming a rounding bottom formation on the daily chart. It also surpassed its 50-DMA which is placed at 940 levels is and likely to act as immediate support. The momentum indicators and oscillators are in the buy mode on the weekly as well as daily scales which hints at a further positive momentum in the counter. The stock has also witnessed a short-covering rally and now we might see some fresh long built-up in the counter.
BUY SONATA SOFTWARE | TARGET: Rs 400 | STOP LOSS: Rs 350
The stock has provided a fresh breakout from a rising channel on the daily chart. It is also trading well above its short-term and long-term moving averages. The momentum indicators and oscillators have turned positive on the weekly chart which hints at a strong momentum in the short term.
===================
Disclaimer: Nilesh Jain is Technical and Derivatives Research - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. He may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU