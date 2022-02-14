Stocks to Watch: Apollo Hospitals, Nazara, DB Realty, Orchid Pharma, auto

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a bearish note amid a global sell-off on the back of heightened Russia-Ukraine crisis and fears of a steeper rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. As of 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,115, indicating a gap-down of nearly 250 points at the opening bell for the Nifty 50 index. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Monday.

Earnings Watch: Adani Wilmar, BGR Energy, Coal India, Coffee Day, Dish Tv, Dredging Corporation, Eicher Motors, Electrosteel Castings, Gayatri Projects, Grasim, Hikal, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Ind-Swift, IPCA Labs, ITDC, JB Chemicals, McLeod Russel, Medplus Health Services, MTNL, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Natco Pharma, Omax Auto, PC Jeweller, PTC India, Railtel Corporation, Rajesh Exports, Sakthi Sugar, Softsol India, Spandana Sphoorty, SpiceJet, Tide Water and Zuari Global are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

Auto stocks: As many as 20 applicants have been shortlisted under the "Champion OEM Incentive Scheme" of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for India's automotive sector, including companies like Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor.



Hero MotoCorp: The largest two-wheeler maker will have multiple tie ups and partnerships with companies so that it can take advantage of an established system. The company plans to launch its first EV product in March which is likely to be an electric scooter.



The company’s Q3 net soared 81.3 per cent YoY to Rs 243.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 134.15 crore in the year ago period. Total income increased by 32.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,656.08 crore from Rs 2,765.35 crore.

Nazara Technologies: The company reported a marginal 1.5 per cent growth in Q3 net at Rs 19.50 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 19.20 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income grew 42.5 per cent YoY to Rs 185.80 crore.

DB Realty: The company reported a net loss of Rs 36.34 crore in Q3FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 98.59 crore in Q3FY21. Total income declined 35.5 per cent YoY to Rs 14.63 crore from Rs 22.69 crore.

Jaiprakash Associates: The company’s consolidated Q3 net loss widened in the quarter ended December 2021 to Rs 348.34 crore when compared with a loss of Rs 302.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. Total income, however, surged 32.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,923.69 crore in Q3.

Atul Auto: The company posted a net loss of Rs 8.52 crore in Q3FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 1.06 crore in Q3FY21. Total income was down 7.6 per cent YoY at Rs 94.43 crore.

Orchid Pharma: The company informed BSE, that its board has approved incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, a capital expenditure of Rs 50 crore for the manufacturing facility at the Alathur plant and sale of the company’s property at Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Further the company in Q3FY22 narrowed its loss to Rs 10.57 crore when compared with a loss of Rs 44.72 crore in Q3FY21. Total income jumped 56.7 per cent to Rs 163.74 crore.

NHPC: The state-owned hydropower giant reported a nearly 7.5 per cent YoY dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 888.76 crore in Q3Fy22, mainly due to lower revenues. Total income declined 9.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,373.72 crore.



Institute: The company has inked a deal to acquire Eqova Healthcare, a company with long-term exclusive rights to aid development and provide medical services to an upcoming 400-bed hospital.



YES Bank: The private sector bank is plans for an early redemption of tier II bonds of about Rs 1,763 crore. This is part of its plan to retire high-cost instruments before close of the current financial year (FY22).



Voltas: The company reported 24.9 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 96.56 crore for December quarter 2021-22 on account of muted demand and impact of the third wave of the pandemic on trade and consumer sentiments. Revenue was down 10 per cent YoY at Rs 1,793.59 crore.



Ashok Leyland: The flagship company of the Hinduja Group posted a net profit of Rs 6 crore for Q3FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 19 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income increased 15 per cent YoY to Rs 5,535 crore.



IL&FS: According to a PTI report, the group’s board of the crisis-hit company has stated in its affidavit filed before the NCLAT that it plans to resolve debt of Rs 55,000 crore by March 2022.

Sobha: The real estate company saw its net profit rise 57 per cent YoY to Rs 33 crore in the December quarter (Q3), compared to the year-ago period. However, its revenue dipped 2 per cent YoY to Rs 668 crore.



Oil India: The state-owned company reported 37 per cent YoY jump in third quarter net profit to Rs 1,244.90 crore in October-December 2021, as it benefitted from a rise in international oil prices. Total income soared 88 per cent YoY to Rs 4,705.20 crore.



Brookfield REIT: The company's net profit dropped 12 per cent YoY to Rs 60 crore in the December quarter (Q3), compared to the preceding quarter. The realty major's revenue slid 8 per cent YoY to Rs 195 crore. The REIT announced a planned distribution of Rs 150 crore (Rs 5.00 per unit) this quarter, with 34 per cent of distributions tax free for unit holders.



Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Punjab National Bank (PNB), SAIL and Tata Power are the four stocks in the F&O ban period on Monday.