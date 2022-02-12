NHPC's net profit falls 7.5% to Rs 888.8 crore in December quarter

State-owned hydropower giant reported a nearly 7.5 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 888.76 crore in the December 2021 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 961.64 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income in October-December 2021 stood at Rs 2,373.72 crore, compared with Rs 2,610.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board in its meeting on Friday declared the payment of interim dividend at the rate of 13.10 per cent (Rs 1.31 per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2021-22.

The board has fixed February 23 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend.

The interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Act, 2013.

The board also approved the proposal for a change of the company's logo.

