Stocks to Watch: Asian Paints, Biocon, IDBI, JSW Steel, Lodha, TVS Motors

The are likely to bounce back at the opening bell as indicated by the SGX Nifty. At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 38 points at 18,358.



Key Results Today: Asian Paints, Biocon, Concor, Heritage Foods, IDBI, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Hotels, IIFL Securities, JSW Steel, Jubilant Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, LIC Housing Finance, Lodha, MphasiS, Opto Circuits, Rane Engines, South Indian Bank, Trident, TVS Motors and VST Industries are some of the prominent companies to announce September quarter results on Thursday.

PSU Banks: The Centre has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to aggressively target financial inclusion, expand pension and insurance coverage and, at the same time, use financial technology (fintech) to extend credit to borrowers during the festive season through co-lending arrangements. READ MORE



Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 649,000 and 138,000 new subscribers, while Vodafone Idea lost 833,000 subscribers in August 2021 according to Trai data. Meanwhile, VodaIdea has accepted the government proposed 4-year moratorium on spectrum dues.

REC: Raised a USD 75 million (about Rs 561 crore) term loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

L&T Finance Holdings: Reported a 10 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net at Rs 223 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. Total income declined fell to Rs 3,134.46 crore as against Rs 3,508.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Havells: September quarter net drops 7.34 per cent YoY to Rs 302.39 crore from Rs 326.36 crore. Revenue, however, grew 31.65 per cent YoY at Rs 3,238.04 crore.

Angel Broking: Consolidated net profit soared 80 per cent YoY to Rs 134.2 crore for the September quarter, while revenue jumped to Rs 527.34 crore from Rs 309.85 crore YoY.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automakers XUV700 model has received 65,000 bookings in two weeks.

Yes Bank: Crisis-hit YES Bank has shown remarkable progress after its management was taken by the clutch of investors led by State Bank of India (SBI) last year and may take two more years to stabilise, said former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar. READ MORE



Tata Communications: Q2FY22 consolidated net rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 425.38 crore on a YoY basis, while revenue fell to Rs 4,174 crore from Rs 4,401 crore YoY.

Bharat Gears: Board approved rights entitlement ratio at 1:10 (one equity share for every 10 shares held by shareholders) and fixed issue price at Rs 105 per rights equity share.

Tejas Networks: Reported 19.2 per cent drop in Q2FY22 consolidated net at Rs 3.66 crore as against Rs 4.53 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue, however, jumped 57 per cent to Rs 172.78 crore from Rs 110.06 crore YoY.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: Q2FY22 consolidated profit plunged 63.6 per cent to Rs 19.05 crore from Rs 52.33 crore in a year ago period. Revenue, however, was up 3.9 per cent at Rs 447.87 crore from Rs 431.24 crore YoY.

Snowman Logistics: Q2FY22 net jumps to Rs 47 crore as against a net loss of Rs 2 crore in Q2FY21.

Ramkrishna Forgings: Wins export order worth Rs 52 crore in mining & earthmoving segment.

In F&O ban today: Amara Raja Batteries, Escorts, Voda Idea, IRCTC, L&T Finance Holdings, National Aluminium, PNB, SAIL, Sun Tv and Tata Power.