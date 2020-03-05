Stocks to watch: Bank of Baroda, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, L&T, M&M, RIL

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 10 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 11,237, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's session -

Bank of Baroda: Global rating agency Moody’s has downgraded Bank of Baroda (BoB)'s baseline credit assessment (BCA) from “ba2” to “ba3” on weakening asset quality and further risks from the deteriorating operating environment in India. The agency said deterioration in asset quality poses risks to BoB's profitability and capital.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: The government on Wednesday asked Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies to pay remaining AGR dues as per the Supreme Court order without further delay, PTI reported quoting sources.

L&T: Construction and engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to reduce its debt by Rs 30,000 crore in the next financial year by selling its entire stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (IDPL) and Nabha Power, and transferring its stake in Hyderabad Metro to an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

Adani Ports: The company's board has approved interim dividend of Rs 3.2 apiece.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the automotive industry and the operations of the Company in the automotive sector have been adversely affected by the general economic slowdown through the Financial Year 2019-20 and BS-VI transition related challenges during the last 3-4 months. Further, outbreak of coronavirus in China and Occurrence of fire at a plant of a major supplier of the Company at Chakan estimated to result into reduction in production / sales volume.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ('RIL' or 'the Company'), has acquired 7,86,191 equity shares representing 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Shri Kannan Departmental Store Private Limited (SKDS) for a consideration of Rs 152.5 crores.