Stocks to watch: Banks, NBFCs, Marico, liquor stocks, Lupin, RBL, ICICI Bk

At 08:48 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 98.35 points or 1.06 per cent higher at 9,384.25, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Banks, NBFCs: With further extension of the nationwide lockdown, the RBI is considering a proposal for extending the moratorium on bank loans by another three months to help people and industry impacted by the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19. READ MORE

Marico: FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Monday reported a 50.62 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 199 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to COVID-19 related disruptions. Its net sales dropped 7.02 per cent to Rs 1,496 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,609 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.



Earnings today: Adani Ports, Tata Coffee, Persistent Systems, Rallis India, NIIT Tech, and SBI Life are among nine firms slated to report their March quarter results later in the day.



is close to selling up to 20 per cent in its pharmaceuticals business, and is scouting for buyers to take up the entire stake in Shriram group entities, as part of its efforts to cut debt and prepare a cash chest worth Rs 9,000 crore to meet financial liabilities. READ MORE

ITC: Consumer goods giant ITC has warned some workers of disciplinary action and pay cuts for missing work during the coronavirus epidemic, leading to a showdown with at least two unions, according to a Reuters report.

Liquor stocks: Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' on its sale in the national capital, according to agency PTI quoting sources. The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

ICICI Bank: The lender will consider fund-raising by way of issuance of debt securities on May 9, 2020.

Colgate India: Colgate-Palmolive (India) has been allowed to resume operations at reduced capacity at all of its manufacturing plants as per respective local regulations applicable to them although few plants are facing challenges of inter-districts and inter-state movement of labour and unavailability of labour for loading/unloading.

RBL Bank: The bank's board is scheduled to meet on May 7 to to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2020. The board will also consider and approve issue of debt securities on private placement basis.

Lupin: The company has announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 Study of Single-Dose Solosec (secnidazole) for the treatment of Trichomoniasis.

Oil-linked stocks: Oil prices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, adding to gains in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose as much as 8.2% to a three-week high of $22.06. Brent crude LCOc1 futures hit a high of $28.37 a barrel in early trade and were up 4.1%, or $1.12 cents, at $28.32, Reuters reported.