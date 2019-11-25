Stocks to watch: Brokerage firms, Titan, YES Bk, Tata Motors, Unichem Labs

At 08:37 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 13 points or 0.11 per cent higher at 11,931.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Sensex rejig: Titan Company, UltraTech Cements and Nestle India will replace YES Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR in the benchmark Sensex. The changes will be effective Monday, 23 December 2019.

Voda Idea: Vodafone Idea on Friday said Care Ratings has downgraded rating on its long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures citing erosion in the firm's overall risk profile following the SC ruling on AGR dues, as also significant losses in September quarter.

Unichem Labs: has received ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) approval for its Atenolol tablets (25/50/100 mg) from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Power Grid: has been declared as the successful bidder in the two projects of Uttar Pradesh State under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB).

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon on Saturday said its subsidiary Ashoka Concessions (ACL) has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from NHAI for a highway project in Telangana worth Rs 1,000 crore.

MEP Infra: has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from NHAI informing that the company has been engaged as the Contractor for the Project of "Collection of user fee at Chhajarsi Fee Plaza for Delhi-Merrut Expressway Section.

SpiceJet is planning to raise around Rs 750 crore by selling new shares, three people aware of the development said. The airline is considering a qualified institutional placement (QIP) as a prolonged grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and a severe fare war have put the airline’s balance sheet under pressure.

RCom: The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Reliance Communications (RCom) has rejected the resignations of the company’s directors and asked them to continue in their job until the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) is through. That apart, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is expected to make a bid for his brother Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications (RCom) and its related companies on Monday.

Brokerage firms are likely to be in focus today after Sebi on Friday banned Karvy Stock Broking for Rs 2,000 crore client defaults.