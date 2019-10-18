Stocks to watch: Cipla, L&T Info, RIL, DHFL, Alicon Castalloy, ZEEL, Nocil

At 08:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 36 points bor 0.31 per cent lower at 11,569, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: About 22 companies, including Ambuja Cements, L&T Technology Services, and Reliance Industries, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results later in the day.

Cipla: Mumbai based Cipla Limited on Thursday said that it has acquired a patented anti-infective product named Elores from research based firm Venus Remedies Ltd for an undisclosed sum. The product is used for the treatment of life threatening infections caused by certain bateria.

Alicon Castalloy signs multi-year contracts aggregating Rs 810 crore with leading Global OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler, Samsung SDI & MAHLE.

PSBs: The Union government has directed public sector banks (PSBs) to look for an alternative resolution mechanism outside the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). READ MORE

Nocil: The company has started trial runs towards manufacture of rubber chemicals at company’s plant in Dahej, Gujarat.

Results Impact

DHFL: Debt-ridden housing finance firm DHFL on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 242.48 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

ZEEL: Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Thursday reported a 6.73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 412.09 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019, driven by strong performance in domestic broadcast and digital businesses.

L&T Infotech: IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) on Thursday reported 10 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 360.4 crore for the quarter ended September 2019. That apart, the company said it will acquire consultancy PowerupCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd to strengthen its cloud services capabilities.

South Indian Bank: Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 20.46% to Rs 84.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 70.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018.

Cyient: IT firm Cyient on October 17 reported a 22.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 98.5 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 127.1 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Cyient said in a statement.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 20.68 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 255 crore compared with Rs 211.30 crore in the same quarter last year.