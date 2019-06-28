Stocks to watch: Cox & Kings, Tata Steel, Lupin, Mindtree, NMDC, Sun Pharma

At 08:43 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 7 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 11,884, indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic stocks back home.

Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's session -

Cox & Kings has defaulted on commercial paper worth Rs 150 crore, the company informed stock exchanges on Thursday.

Tata Steel: European arm's CEO Hans Fischer will step down, effective July 1.



Mindtree/L&T: L&T’s ongoing open offer for buying shares in Mindtree was subscribed by 1.08 times by the end of trading hours on Thursday, taking its stake in the IT firm to over 60 per cent.

Lupin: Company gets USFDA tentative approval for generic version of Myrbetriq tablets used to treat overactive bladder.

BHEL, NMDC: NMDC issues termination notice to BHEL on Rs 1,400-crore steel plant contract due to delay in project completion.



Wipro said it has exited its joint venture WAISL by selling its 11 per cent shareholding to Antariksh Softtech for Rs 55 lakh.

Infosys: Company's US-based subsidiary McCamish partners with Pan-American Life Insurance Group to provide policy administration services

Max India to divest entire stake in subsidiary firm Pharmax to group firm for Rs 61 cr

Bank of Maharashtra to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore equity capital through various modes

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into a licensing agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System holdings (CMS) for the development and commercialisation of its dermatology products.